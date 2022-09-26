Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 7,970 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,970 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBWI. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,815,000 after buying an additional 412,656 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 7,923.4% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 6,760,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676,247 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 16.7% in the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,220,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 34.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,830,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,321,000 after purchasing an additional 726,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,584,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,561,000 after purchasing an additional 538,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on BBWI. Citigroup upped their price target on Bath & Body Works to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $35.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.77. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.05 and its 200 day moving average is $40.56.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is presently 21.22%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

