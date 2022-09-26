Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 632 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,940 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at about $634,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $54.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.76 and a 200-day moving average of $57.22. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.24. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $47.92 and a one year high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.06). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 30.65%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 4,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $269,023.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,646 shares in the company, valued at $656,135.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 4,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $269,023.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,135.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $250,867.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,851.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,666 shares of company stock worth $722,270 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZION shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.38.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

