Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,615 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 21,294 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 9.2% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 21,141 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,342 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,664 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 499,414 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $38,150,000 after buying an additional 24,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fubon Bank raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.6 %

Starbucks stock opened at $84.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $96.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.40. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $117.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

