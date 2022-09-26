Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 304 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 132.8% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1,324.0% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7,580.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $175.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.36 and a 200 day moving average of $189.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.05 and a 1-year high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 35.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total transaction of $125,309.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,170.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total value of $125,309.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,170.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total transaction of $424,099.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,053,065.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,648 shares of company stock valued at $933,186 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

