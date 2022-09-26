Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,604 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 109,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,791,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,581,000 after purchasing an additional 113,106 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 603,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,569,000 after purchasing an additional 201,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. 79.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LUMN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LUMN opened at $8.13 on Monday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $14.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Lumen Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

Lumen Technologies Profile



Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

See Also

