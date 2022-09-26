State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 2,295 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,110 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.08% of Progress Software worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Progress Software in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 139.2% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,469 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 75.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRGS. Guggenheim began coverage on Progress Software in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Progress Software in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

Progress Software Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $42.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.85. Progress Software Co. has a 52-week low of $41.17 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

Insider Activity at Progress Software

In other news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $232,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $232,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $62,875.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,897.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,254 shares of company stock valued at $762,776. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

