Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,917 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.08% of Encore Wire worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,124,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $356,420,000 after purchasing an additional 28,777 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Encore Wire by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,239,317 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $255,439,000 after acquiring an additional 30,523 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Encore Wire by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,526,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $174,086,000 after acquiring an additional 23,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Encore Wire by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $76,749,000 after acquiring an additional 16,292 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Encore Wire by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 335,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,228,000 after acquiring an additional 20,220 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Encore Wire from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Encore Wire stock opened at $113.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.57. Encore Wire Co. has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $151.64.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $5.57. The business had revenue of $838.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.08 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 49.46% and a net margin of 23.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.23%.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

