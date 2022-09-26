State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.56 Million Stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,064 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.08% of Gentherm worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in THRM. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in Gentherm by 11.4% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Gentherm by 9.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Gentherm in the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Gentherm in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 15,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $1,007,747.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,085,259.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,698,466. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Gentherm stock opened at $54.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.16. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.30 and a 12-month high of $99.00.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $260.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.79 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Gentherm to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.20.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

