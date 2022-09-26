State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 210 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,037 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. 17 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the first quarter valued at $2,853,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Signature Bank by 72.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,577,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,910,000 after buying an additional 663,755 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Signature Bank by 4.5% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the first quarter valued at $78,000. 98.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBNY has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Signature Bank to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $309.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $248.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $377.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.38.

Signature Bank Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of SBNY opened at $156.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $152.50 and a 12-month high of $374.76.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.20. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 43.86%. The firm had revenue of $686.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 21.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.93%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

