Insider Selling: Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV) Major Shareholder Sells 64,344 Shares of Stock

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 64,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $242,576.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,254.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sculptor Capital Management, I also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Grove Collaborative alerts:

On Monday, September 19th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 75,000 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $411,000.00.

On Thursday, July 7th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 6,000 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $41,160.00.

Grove Collaborative Trading Down 2.0 %

Grove Collaborative stock opened at $2.97 on Monday. Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grove Collaborative

Grove Collaborative ( NYSE:GROV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $79.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.10 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,039,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Norwest Venture Partners XIII LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,315,000. 60.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Grove Collaborative in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Grove Collaborative Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides household cleaning, personal care, laundry, clean beauty, baby, and pet care products for households. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grove Collaborative Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grove Collaborative and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.