Insider Selling: Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Director Sells $301,647.69 in Stock

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) Director Anja Manuel sold 95,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $301,647.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,796 shares in the company, valued at $278,313.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Overseas Shipholding Group Stock Performance

Shares of OSG opened at $2.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.21 million, a P/E ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.37. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $3.39.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $117.99 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 13th that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSG. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 35,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 239,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 51,262 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,190,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. 40.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Overseas Shipholding Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned or operated a fleet of 24 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.7 million deadweight tons.

