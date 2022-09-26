ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CFO Sells $240,080.00 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 15,005 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $240,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,113,119 shares in the company, valued at $17,809,904. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
ChargePoint Price Performance
CHPT stock opened at $14.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.82. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $28.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.89.
ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $108.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.03 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 92.93% and a negative return on equity of 61.79%. ChargePoint’s quarterly revenue was up 93.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. B. Riley assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on ChargePoint from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.13.
About ChargePoint
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
