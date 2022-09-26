ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CFO Sells $240,080.00 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 15,005 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $240,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,113,119 shares in the company, valued at $17,809,904. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ChargePoint Price Performance

CHPT stock opened at $14.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.82. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $28.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.89.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $108.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.03 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 92.93% and a negative return on equity of 61.79%. ChargePoint’s quarterly revenue was up 93.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChargePoint

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,535,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,355,000 after buying an additional 407,505 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in ChargePoint by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,347,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,550,000 after purchasing an additional 298,070 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ChargePoint by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,230,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,485,000 after purchasing an additional 488,123 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in ChargePoint by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,035,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,461,000 after purchasing an additional 970,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ChargePoint by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,647,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,549,000 after purchasing an additional 52,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. B. Riley assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on ChargePoint from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

About ChargePoint

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.