Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 2,243 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nkcfo LLC grew its position in Cousins Properties by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 224,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,553,000 after acquiring an additional 112,350 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cousins Properties by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 218,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,387,000 after acquiring an additional 29,584 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Cousins Properties by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 476,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,185,000 after acquiring an additional 88,324 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,142,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CUZ. Mizuho reduced their price target on Cousins Properties from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet cut Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Cousins Properties from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Cousins Properties from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Cousins Properties Trading Down 3.1 %

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

CUZ opened at $24.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.64 and a 200-day moving average of $32.63. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52 week low of $23.93 and a 52 week high of $42.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is presently 67.37%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.