Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 562 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Masimo were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,791,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the first quarter worth $445,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 35.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 1,656.0% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 17,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 3.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on MASI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Masimo from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.50.

Shares of MASI opened at $142.28 on Monday. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $112.07 and a twelve month high of $305.21. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.20.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $565.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.56 million. Masimo had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

