Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $364,000 Stock Position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Switch were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWCH. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Switch during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its position in Switch by 575.0% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Switch during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Switch by 172.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Switch by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Switch alerts:

Switch Stock Performance

Switch stock opened at $33.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Switch, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $34.10. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.62.

Switch Announces Dividend

Switch ( NYSE:SWCH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). Switch had a net margin of 58.11% and a return on equity of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $168.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.04 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Switch’s payout ratio is presently 13.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Switch

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total transaction of $1,359,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,964,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,758,596.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $4,066,800. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

About Switch

(Get Rating)

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

Further Reading

