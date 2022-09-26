CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTRE. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,959,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,638,000 after purchasing an additional 641,444 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,512,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,487,000 after acquiring an additional 548,150 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 411.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 234,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 188,701 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,671,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,460,000 after acquiring an additional 162,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 324,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 155,645 shares during the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareTrust REIT Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE opened at $18.76 on Monday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $23.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.92 and a 200-day moving average of $19.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 268.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,571.43%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.50 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on CareTrust REIT from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.56.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Further Reading

