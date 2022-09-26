Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,958 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 3,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Farmer Steven Patrick purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 336,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,774,000 after acquiring an additional 55,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 168,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,468,000 after acquiring an additional 10,360 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $146.12 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.38 and a beta of 1.15. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $100.35 and a twelve month high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.07. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 22.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $142.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. CyberArk Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CYBR. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.26.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

