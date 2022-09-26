State of Alaska Department of Revenue Takes $1.63 Million Position in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 62,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYCR. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the 4th quarter valued at about $889,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Paycor HCM by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 17,229 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Paycor HCM by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,058,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,506,000 after acquiring an additional 564,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ryan Norman Bergstrom sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,752.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Pride Gp, Inc. sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $135,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Norman Bergstrom sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $481,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,752.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Paycor HCM Stock Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on PYCR. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup began coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Paycor HCM from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.38.

NASDAQ PYCR opened at $28.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.45 and a beta of 0.47. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $37.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.23.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 27.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.

