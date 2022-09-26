State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 118,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,615 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.08% of O-I Glass worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OI stock opened at $12.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $17.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.71 and its 200 day moving average is $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.47.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 7.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays downgraded O-I Glass from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.22.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

