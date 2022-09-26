State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 1,700 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Horizon by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,387,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,743,000 after buying an additional 84,473 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in First Horizon by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,065,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,705,000 after buying an additional 26,530 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Horizon by 209.7% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 33,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 22,956 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 12,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FHN shares. StockNews.com raised First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on First Horizon to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $23.37 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.04. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.10 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

