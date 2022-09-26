APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in APA were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in APA by 52.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of APA by 1,802.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 6,364 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of APA by 13.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,186,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,017,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the first quarter worth about $247,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners upped their target price on APA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on APA from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup raised APA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on APA from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.94.

APA Price Performance

APA opened at $32.87 on Monday. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $20.53 and a 12 month high of $51.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 3.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.37.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.37. APA had a return on equity of 622.55% and a net margin of 32.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

APA announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

APA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.62%.

APA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

