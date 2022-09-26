State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 2,920 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,753 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of AAON worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAON. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of AAON by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 9,372 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AAON by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,831,000 after acquiring an additional 10,158 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AAON by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,097,000 after acquiring an additional 9,003 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AAON by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of AAON by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 261,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,788,000 after acquiring an additional 9,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAON opened at $54.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.17. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 52.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. AAON, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.50 and a twelve month high of $83.79.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.11). AAON had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

AAON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on AAON to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. CJS Securities began coverage on AAON in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

In other news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $61,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $442,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,468.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $61,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,784.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,059 shares of company stock worth $2,504,626 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

