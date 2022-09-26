State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,687 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in PTC by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in PTC by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in PTC by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in PTC by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in PTC by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on PTC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.44.

PTC Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $106.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.90 and its 200 day moving average is $110.88. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.55 and a 52 week high of $136.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $462.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.65 million. PTC had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total value of $11,884,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,191,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,264,382. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total value of $1,001,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,630,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,717,316. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $11,884,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,191,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,264,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,100 shares of company stock worth $32,925,130 in the last 90 days. 10.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PTC

(Get Rating)

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.