State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Brady worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Brady by 93.6% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 8,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Brady during the first quarter worth $549,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brady during the first quarter worth $341,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Brady during the first quarter worth $867,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Brady by 740.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Brady Stock Down 1.1 %

Brady stock opened at $42.06 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Brady Co. has a twelve month low of $41.69 and a twelve month high of $55.95.

Brady Increases Dividend

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $324.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.11 million. Brady had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

