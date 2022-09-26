Amalgamated Bank Sells 985 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 987,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,220,000 after purchasing an additional 437,147 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,466,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,666,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 525,054 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,405,000 after purchasing an additional 254,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,252,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $255,564,000 after purchasing an additional 235,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on RL shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $101.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $85.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.95. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1-year low of $83.60 and a 1-year high of $135.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.63%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.