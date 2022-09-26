Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 79.3% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 56,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 24,807 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 43,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 98.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,539.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 14,532 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OLLI shares. StockNews.com lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.07.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $58.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.67 and a 12-month high of $75.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.69.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.43 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

