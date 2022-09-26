Amalgamated Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,495,000 after buying an additional 42,116 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,149,000 after buying an additional 69,678 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 109,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,932,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $464,000.

Asbury Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $147.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.28 and a twelve month high of $230.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $172.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Asbury Automotive Group

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $385.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.60.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

