Amalgamated Bank Acquires 538 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 236.2% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 7,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $217.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $239.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.91. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.97 and a 1 year high of $311.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.