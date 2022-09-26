Amalgamated Bank Sells 689 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 182.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,585,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,258 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,396,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,222 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,218,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,605,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,847,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,904,000 after purchasing an additional 840,799 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $45.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.37. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $52.87.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 43.54% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $326.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 127.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GLPI. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.10.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,993 shares in the company, valued at $9,671,636. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

