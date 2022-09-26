Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stake in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Qiagen by 23.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Qiagen by 4.0% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Qiagen by 446.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Qiagen by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Qiagen by 8.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qiagen Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE QGEN opened at $41.32 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.25. Qiagen has a 52 week low of $40.99 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.33.

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Qiagen had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $515.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.09 million. On average, research analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Qiagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

