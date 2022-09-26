Amalgamated Bank Lowers Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Markel were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Markel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Security Asset Management boosted its holdings in Markel by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 2,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Markel by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 48 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Markel by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Markel by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,101.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,085.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1,519.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 625.90 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,217.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,319.76.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $45.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.43 by $23.59. Markel had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 0.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $19.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 67.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MKL shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,450.00.

In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 83 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,213.86 per share, for a total transaction of $100,750.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 956 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,450.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 83 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,213.86 per share, for a total transaction of $100,750.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 956 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,450.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,202.46 per share, for a total transaction of $60,123.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,595,909.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 181 shares of company stock valued at $218,307 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

