Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,559 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.07% of EnerSys worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 322,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,046,000 after purchasing an additional 29,439 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,098,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,910,000 after purchasing an additional 28,771 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 480,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 30,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $58.97 on Monday. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $55.60 and a 1 year high of $86.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.03 and a 200 day moving average of $66.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The business had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.25 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 12.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ENS shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

EnerSys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

