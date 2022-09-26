Amalgamated Bank Sells 3,465 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,465 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Livent were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LTHM. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 7,922 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Livent by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Livent by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,287,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,380,000 after purchasing an additional 20,058 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Livent by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,693,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,657,000 after purchasing an additional 93,089 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Livent by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,089,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,947,000 after purchasing an additional 93,331 shares during the period. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on LTHM. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Livent from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Livent to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Livent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Livent in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Livent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.85.

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $30.57 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.47. Livent Co. has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.58 and a beta of 1.88.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. Livent had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 18.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Livent news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of Livent stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $118,282.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,418.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,980,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,499,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $118,282.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,418.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

