Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Avient were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Avient by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avient in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Avient in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Avient by 1,048.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avient in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVNT opened at $33.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Avient Co. has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $61.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.44.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Avient had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Avient’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 34.93%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVNT. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Avient from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

