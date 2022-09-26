Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 13,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $547,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,682,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.20.

FRT stock opened at $90.42 on Monday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $88.42 and a 52-week high of $140.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.86%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

