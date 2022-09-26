Amalgamated Bank Reduces Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Balchem were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BCPC. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Balchem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Balchem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Balchem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Balchem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Balchem by 130.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Gunsteren Job Leonard Van sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.12, for a total value of $131,120.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCPC opened at $121.10 on Monday. Balchem Co. has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $174.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Balchem from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

