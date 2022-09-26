Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 800 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PACW. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,082,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,127 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $31,160,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,495,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,493,000 after acquiring an additional 610,048 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $20,213,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,722,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,791,000 after acquiring an additional 434,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACW stock opened at $23.74 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.39. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $23.20 and a 52 week high of $51.81.

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.14 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 23.04%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PACW. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.11.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

