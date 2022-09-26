TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 184,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,048,000 after purchasing an additional 67,782 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter valued at $5,542,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 179,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,544,000 after purchasing an additional 58,900 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 30,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total transaction of $33,598.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at $524,269.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total transaction of $368,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,153 shares in the company, valued at $13,910,610.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $33,598.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at $524,269.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,094 shares of company stock worth $3,585,190. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

SNX opened at $85.61 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.52 and a 200-day moving average of $99.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $84.66 and a 12-month high of $119.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $15.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. TD SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up 160.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 20.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $128.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet raised TD SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com lowered TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.56.

TD SYNNEX Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Further Reading

