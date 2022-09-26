ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,893,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,027,000 after acquiring an additional 68,538 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,011,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,536,000 after buying an additional 258,905 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,421,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,332,000 after buying an additional 234,312 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 11.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,012,000 after buying an additional 140,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 10.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 961,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,817,000 after buying an additional 89,588 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

Shares of OGS stock opened at $78.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.92. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.52 and a 1 year high of $92.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.55.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $428.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on ONE Gas from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ONE Gas from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ONE Gas from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

ONE Gas Profile

(Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

