BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in BorgWarner by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in BorgWarner by 5.2% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in BorgWarner by 2.3% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 1.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 5.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “maintains” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.78.

BorgWarner Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of BWA stock opened at $32.97 on Monday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.28 and a 52-week high of $50.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.61 and a 200-day moving average of $37.29.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.20. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.28%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

See Also

