Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 4,500 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 6.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,878,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,577 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,752,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,869,000 after purchasing an additional 243,633 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,014,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,857,000 after buying an additional 420,378 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,493,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,608,000 after buying an additional 39,842 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,902,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,071,000 after buying an additional 722,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $8.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average is $9.87. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $377.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.96 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 34.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.40%.

NYCB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

