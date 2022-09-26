Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 2,100 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in TEGNA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TEGNA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TGNA opened at $21.55 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. TEGNA Inc. has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $23.04. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.78.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. TEGNA had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $784.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 16.17%.

Several research analysts recently commented on TGNA shares. Huber Research raised shares of TEGNA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

