Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $669,000 Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Qualys were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 796,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,404,000 after buying an additional 41,183 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 41.6% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 8.9% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the first quarter worth about $5,580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.45, for a total value of $836,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,249,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.16, for a total value of $325,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,338.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.45, for a total value of $836,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,526 shares in the company, valued at $20,249,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,016 shares of company stock valued at $5,605,606 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qualys Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $141.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.24 and a beta of 0.61. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.48 and a 1-year high of $162.36.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $119.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.52 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 22.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Qualys from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Qualys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Qualys to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.25.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

