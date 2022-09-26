Marketing Alliance (MAAL) and The Competition Head to Head Comparison

Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL – Get Rating) is one of 35 public companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Marketing Alliance to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Marketing Alliance pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.6%. Marketing Alliance pays out 116.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 26.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Marketing Alliance and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marketing Alliance 0 0 0 0 N/A Marketing Alliance Competitors 138 900 1130 27 2.48

Risk and Volatility

As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 49.05%. Given Marketing Alliance’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Marketing Alliance has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Marketing Alliance has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marketing Alliance’s competitors have a beta of 1.01, meaning that their average stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.5% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.1% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Marketing Alliance and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marketing Alliance 7.95% N/A N/A Marketing Alliance Competitors 4.69% 19.11% 3.32%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Marketing Alliance and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Marketing Alliance $23.69 million $2.62 million 11.04 Marketing Alliance Competitors $9.40 billion $793.07 million 27.66

Marketing Alliance’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Marketing Alliance. Marketing Alliance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Marketing Alliance competitors beat Marketing Alliance on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About Marketing Alliance

The Marketing Alliance, Inc. operates as a wholesale distributor of life insurance, annuities, and other financial service products in the United States. It also provides long term care insurance, disability insurance, and medicare supplement products. In addition, the company operates family entertainment space in Florida, Missouri, and North Carolina under the name of Monkey Joe's; and provides construction, heavy equipment, and trenching services in Iowa. The Marketing Alliance, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

