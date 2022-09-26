Insider Selling: Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Senior Officer Sells 65,860 Shares of Stock

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Rating) Senior Officer Jamie Bowman sold 65,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.21, for a total transaction of C$342,867.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 751,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,909,825.74.

Crew Energy Stock Down 7.7 %

Crew Energy stock opened at C$5.19 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.29. Crew Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$813.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$198.24 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crew Energy Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CR shares. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.75 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.89.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

