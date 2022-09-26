Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Senior Officer Sells C$688,493.00 in Stock

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) Senior Officer Megan Paterson sold 5,000 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$137.70, for a total value of C$688,493.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,613 shares in the company, valued at C$222,107.84.

KXS opened at C$131.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 409.75. Kinaxis Inc. has a 1 year low of C$119.48 and a 1 year high of C$229.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$151.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$147.38.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$103.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$101.87 million. Analysts forecast that Kinaxis Inc. will post 2.0499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KXS. CIBC lifted their target price on Kinaxis from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$235.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Kinaxis from C$185.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$217.15.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

