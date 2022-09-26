Insider Buying: Kelsian Group Limited (ASX:KLS) Insider Acquires 155,000 Shares of Stock

Kelsian Group Limited (ASX:KLS – Get Rating) insider Neil Smith purchased 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$5.45 ($3.81) per share, for a total transaction of A$844,130.00 ($590,300.70).

Neil Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 5th, Neil Smith purchased 300,000 shares of Kelsian Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$5.48 ($3.83) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,642,800.00 ($1,148,811.19).

Kelsian Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.19, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Kelsian Group Dividend Announcement

About Kelsian Group

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Kelsian Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.17%.

(Get Rating)

Kelsian Group Limited provides land and marine tourism and public transport services in Australia, Singapore, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Marine & Tourism, Australian Bus, and International Bus segments. The Marine & Tourism segment operates vehicle and passenger ferry services, barging, coach tours and package holidays, lunch, dinner, charter cruises, and accommodation facilities.

Featured Stories

