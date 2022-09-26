Insider Buying: Kelsian Group Limited (ASX:KLS) Insider Acquires 155,000 Shares of Stock

Kelsian Group Limited (ASX:KLS – Get Rating) insider Neil Smith purchased 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$5.45 ($3.81) per share, for a total transaction of A$844,130.00 ($590,300.70).
Neil Smith also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 5th, Neil Smith purchased 300,000 shares of Kelsian Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$5.48 ($3.83) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,642,800.00 ($1,148,811.19).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.19, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
Kelsian Group Limited provides land and marine tourism and public transport services in Australia, Singapore, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Marine & Tourism, Australian Bus, and International Bus segments. The Marine & Tourism segment operates vehicle and passenger ferry services, barging, coach tours and package holidays, lunch, dinner, charter cruises, and accommodation facilities.
