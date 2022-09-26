Insider Buying: Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) CFO Purchases $936,357.50 in Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) CFO Daniel Durn acquired 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Adobe Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $284.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $133.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $388.05 and its 200-day moving average is $402.02. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $280.06 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Oppenheimer lowered Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Adobe from $435.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.11.
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
