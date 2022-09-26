Insider Buying: Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) CFO Purchases $936,357.50 in Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) CFO Daniel Durn acquired 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Adobe Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $284.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $133.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $388.05 and its 200-day moving average is $402.02. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $280.06 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,260,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 232.6% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,800,423 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $820,309,000 after buying an additional 1,259,101 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 22.5% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,035,586,000 after buying an additional 1,222,654 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after buying an additional 1,212,093 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Oppenheimer lowered Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Adobe from $435.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.11.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

