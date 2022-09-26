Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $168.60.

Several research firms have commented on ALGT. Wolfe Research cut Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 12th. Melius began coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Allegiant Travel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $80.28 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.67. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $78.86 and a twelve month high of $215.48. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Insider Activity at Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $629.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total value of $56,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,071.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $182,070.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,437.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total value of $56,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,035 shares in the company, valued at $907,071.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,896 shares of company stock valued at $521,593 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,001,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allegiant Travel

(Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

See Also

