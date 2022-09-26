Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$101.86.

GRT.UN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$110.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. CIBC lowered their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$102.00 to C$98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$112.00 to C$98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$99.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of GRT.UN opened at C$68.67 on Monday. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$68.50 and a 52 week high of C$105.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$77.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$84.66.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.2583 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.16%.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

